Bellaire man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting his daughter for years

LANSING — A Bellaire man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting of his own daughter over several years.

John Hendrickson is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter from age 9 to 15, over the years 1999 to 2007.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says Hendrickson has been charged with five counts in Calhoun County and four counts in Allegan County for assaults in a home and vehicle. Each count is a life-sentence offense.

“I am grateful for the courage of the victim who came forward, years after suffering multiple alleged assaults, to pursue accountability for her attacker,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “These charges reflect the significant harm inflicted throughout her childhood. I hope all victims of childhood sexual assault know my department is available to them, to be heard in a victim-centered and trauma-informed way, and that criminal charges remain possible even years after the criminal activity transpired.”

Hendrickson will be arraigned in the 57th District Court in Allegan County and in the 10th District Court in Calhoun County. He is currently held in the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek.

Anyone with additional information on Hendrickson should call the Michigan State Police Post in Gaylord at 989-732-2778.