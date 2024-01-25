84-year-old Oceana Co. man wins $111,368 playing lottery game

James Conley of Hesperia. Photo by the Michigan Lottery

LANSING – An Oceana County man “quickly became popular” after winning a $111,368 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot while at his local bar.

James Conley, of Hesperia, bought his winning ticket on Jan. 16 at Freeman’s Leaky Tap, located at 10193 Dickinson Avenue in Walkerville.

“I play Fast Cash a lot and I bought a ticket as soon as I got to the bar,” said Conley. “I saw the three jackpot symbols right away and I went into shock. A few people at the bar scanned the ticket on the Lottery app to confirm I really did win, and the owner confirmed it, too. Once everyone there knew I won, let’s just say I quickly became popular! Everyone was excited for me.”

Advertisement

Conley, 84, recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. He plans to save his winnings.

“Winning has me feeling thrilled, nervous, happy, and everything in between,” said Conley.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.



