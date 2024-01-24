What was the world like the last time the Lions were in the NFC Championship Game?

For many Lions fans, Sunday’s win marked the first time in their lives seeing Detroit advance to the NFC Championship. Others have been here once before, tough, back in the 1991-92 season.

At that time, Coach Wayne Fontes, star running back Barry Sanders, quarterback Erik Kramer, receiver Willie Green and others led the Lions to the title game after a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. (They ultimately lost to Washington, sadly.)

A lot of years have passed since Lions fans have been able to cheer on a title-worthy team, so to put it in perspective, we decided to take a look at some other events happening the last time the Lions were in the NFC Championship Game.

Movies and TV

At the time, “Home Alone 2,” “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “Beauty and the Beast” were just released in theaters.

VHS tapes were still the format of choice for at-home viewing, with DVDs not making their debut for another five years.

Top shows on television included “Designing Women,” “Full House,” “Rosanne,” “Coach” and “Home Improvement.” “Home Improvement” was a hit show based in metro Detroit, and star Tim Allen was often seen repping Michigan sports teams, including the Detroit Lions.

Tim Allen wearing Detroit Lions gear Tim Allen repping the Detroit Lions during an episode of Home Improvement (ABC Network)

Other tech

In 1991 the internet was still in its infancy, with the world wide web’s first page going live in August of that year.

In 1992, IBM released their first portable computer, the ThinkPad.

At this time, HP introduced the first color image scanner.

Also in 1992, AT&T released the first video-telephone, which retailed for $1,499. The landline phone had a built-in video camera and screen that allowed users to chat using the handset and see others if they also were using the same model of phone. The 3.3-inch screen was full color.

Music

The top song of 1991 was “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” by Bryan Adams, and in 1992, “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men was the top hit.

The top albums of that period included Metallica’s black album, “Nevermind” by Nirvana (which some of today’s kids only know through clothing!), “Dangerous” by Michael Jackson, “Achtung Baby” by U2, the soundtrack to “Bodyguard” by Whitney Houston and “Unplugged” by Eric Clapton.

World events

Some world events of the time include:

- Jeffery Dahmer pleaded guilty to 15 murder counts

- The Duke and Duchess of York announced their separation

- Bill Clinton was elected president of the United States

- Mikhail Gorbachev resigned

- Clarence Thomas was named to the Supreme Court

Elsewhere in Detroit

While the Lions are good now and were then, it’s not the case for the Pistons. Currently they’re the worst team in the NBA, but back then, the Bad Boys era was still going on. That took place from around 1986-1992, until a man named Michael Jordan arrived in Chicago.

Back then the Tigers were solidly mediocre. In 1991, the Tigers finished second in the AL East with a record of 84–78, and in 1992, they finished sixth with a 75-87 record.