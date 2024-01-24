Sign-ups now open for Women Veterans Flight, looking for World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veterans

TRAVERSE CITY — Every year, veterans get the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. on the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight. But this year, there’s a new group taking to the skies.

The Women Veterans Flight is in June, and they’re looking for female World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veterans.

Those selected will also need to travel with a guardian, and they’ll be flying out of Bishop International Airport in Flint.

Advertisement

The Honor Flight said it’s an incredible and emotional trip that all veterans should experience.

“No one gets what you went through than another woman or another veteran. So that’s a lot of what they really like when they get together with us is just reconnecting and reliving some of those memories,” Lori Thume, the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight treasurer, said.

The trip will be from June 11-12.

To sign up a veteran, donate or sponsor one, click here.