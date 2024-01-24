Return to work, rising costs create overcrowding at animal shelters like Cherryland Humane Society

TRAVERSE CITY — Animal shelters across the country are dealing with overcrowding, and Cherryland Humane Society is no exception.

They’ve seen a 22% rise in animal intake compared to adoptions since 2021. They say workers returning to offices after the pandemic and the rising cost of pet food and veterinary care have played a big role.

Almost all of their dog kennels are currently full. Their biggest hope is that apartment complexes and rental units in the area will make changes to their pet policies.

“It’s a tough time right now, especially in Traverse City and the surrounding area in general. Letting people keep their pets really keeps families happy,” said Naomi Pobuda, Cherryland Humane Society. “Every day we are still fielding calls from people in our community that need to rehome their pets due to finances, due to housing. So it’s really, really sad, and it takes a toll on us because we want to do everything that we can.”

If you’re unable to adopt or foster an animal, Cherryland Humane Society is always in need of food and monetary donations.