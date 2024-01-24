Northern Michigan emergency responders warn about ice safety on lakes

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY —Emergency responders in Northern Michigan are warning people about low ice levels, after several instances of people or pets falling through the ice recently in Grand Traverse County.

Just Tuesday, 9&10 News told you about the ice rescue over the weekend on Rennie Lake in East Bay Township, when a couple fell through the ice while walking their dogs, and first responders had to spring into action to save a man.

Last week, another man had to be rescued after falling into Arbutus Lake.

The Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department said the department has been busy responding to these calls recently.

The fire department said people have a false sense of security with the colder temps we experienced in recent weeks, but with the heavy snowfall insulating the lakes and the warmer weather we’re having, they worry they could be responding to more calls if people don’t stay off the ice.

Lieutenant David Sicotte said the last two calls they responded to fortunately turned out ok.

“It wasn’t even the ice fishing community. It was people out walking their dogs. They didn’t have any life preservers on there and unfortunately their animals didn’t have any life preservers on and no safety equipment,” said Sicotte.

Sicotte said the people were able to get themselves to a body of ice and call for help to people on shore.

He said if you find yourself in that situation, don’t panic.

“You’re going to be using a lot of energy to keep yourself above the water. And in the colder temperatures, you’re going to lose energy a lot faster. So, try to keep calm, try to slow your breathing down,” said Sicotte.

Sicotte said the icy water is a shock to the system. He said conserve energy. You’re going to need it to stay warm and get yourself out.

“If you can kick your feet really hard and bring your lower body to the surface of the water while simultaneously using your arms to try to work yourself out, that’s the best form of rescue. If not, try to yell for help,” said Sicotte.

He said it’s never advised for others to try to rescue people or pets, that just puts more lives at risk.

“As much as your adrenaline might be rushing to see somebody fall through the ice and you want to go out to help, it’s best to leave it to us trained personnel. We did have a couple people also fall through the ice and created more of a chaotic event,” said Sicotte.

He said they will try to talk the person out to reduce risk to responders, but they will go in after them, if they aren’t able to get themselves out.

“And so, you can see he’s grabbing his wrist on one arm. He slips the ring, the rescue sling over him. He’s going to tell him to kick his legs. And as he kicks, his legs will bring his lower body up over the shelf of the ice,” said Sicotte.

If you must go out, go in numbers. Wear a safety vest, have a whistle, and try not to go out at night, it makes locating you more difficult for first responders.