Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Jan. 24

It’s important to make sure your teens drive safely, but it’s also important to make sure they’re riding with a safe driver.

Passengers accounted for almost a quarter of crash deaths nationwide in 2020, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Tammy Guido, a safe driving advocate who lost her son in a 2019 crash, tells us why it’s so important to make sure teens and their friends stay safe and sober while driving.

You can find out more and help report unsafe driving at ifyouseesomethingsaysomething.org