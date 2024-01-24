AAA warns homeowners about ice dams

CADILLAC — The warmer weather has other agencies concerned about the possible impact.

AAA is warning about ice dams on roofs and how catastrophic they can be for homeowners.

Ice dams can damage roofs and the inside of your home when water seeps in.

Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, said If you see icicles that form along the edge of your roof or gutters or ice has developed along the overhang of your roof or your gutters are filled with ice, you may have ice dams.

Woodland said it’s never a good idea to remove them yourself as you could damage your home or injure yourself in the process. Instead, they said to call a licensed contractor.

“It’s important to know what you’re looking for because, again, this can lead to costly repairs to your attic, walls, ceilings, insulation and flooring. The temperature shifts that we’re seeing, it’s now starting to warm up after being really, really cold. These are, you know, times where you get to see ice dams form,” said Woodland.

Woodland also said you should contact your insurance provider immediately, if you notice water damage or leaks coming into your home.