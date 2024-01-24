100 years ago, a famous Ringling Brothers bearded lady died in Kalkaska Co.

Grace Gilbert. Public domain photo

Back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, circuses such as Ringling Bros. used “unusual” people in their sideshows, and one of the most popular side acts were the bearded ladies. And one such bearded lady who found fame because of her hirsute face had connections to Northern Michigan.

Grace Gilbert was born in 1876 in Ohio, and according to her parents, she had hair all over her body when she was born. By the age of only 18 months, reports say, she had long hair on her head as well as 4-inch-long beard hair.

When Grace turned 18, her family moved to Kalkaska County, and at the same time, she signed a deal to work with the famous Ringling Bros. Circus.

She then became one of the most famous bearded ladies in not just the country but the world - she toured in Europe at one point - largely because she had the longest beard of any bearded ladies, reports say.

She had a successful career and on Jan. 24, 1924, at the age of 47, she died.

Grace was buried in Maple Grove Cemetery in Leetsville. You can see her grave information here.



