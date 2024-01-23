State of the State 2024 - what to expect and how to watch

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will make her annual State of the State address this week, outlining her priorities for the next year of Democratic control in Lansing. Here’s what you need to know about what she might say and how to watch it.

Whitmer will deliver her address at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Building in Lansing. Politicians and community leaders from around the state are expected to attend the speech where Whitmer will make her case for the policies that lawmakers should focus on for the rest of the legislative term.

Whitmer is expected to focus on to cost of living, investments in education and affordability and accessibility of housing. Her office has already revealed that she will introduce a proposal for 10,000 new housing units and a $5,000 tax credit for caregivers in the state.

The address can be viewed on Local 32, 9and10news.com or on the State of Michigan’s social media starting at 7 p.m. The speech is expected to last around an hour.

“Michigan’s story can be seen in our people’s stories,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We are a state full of humble, hardworking people with simple dreams for themselves and their families. After one of the most successful years in our state’s history, we’ve delivered on our promises to Michiganders, ranging from record tax cuts for families and free school meals for students to safer communities and more personal freedoms under the law. I look forward to sharing my vision for how we continue getting things done so everyone can build a brighter future in Michigan.”

During last year’s address, Whitmer set the agenda for the first year of a Democratic trifecta in four decades, including measures on gun control, climate change and tax reform.