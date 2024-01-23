Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery & Coffeehouse opens new expansion in Bellaire

A gourmet bakery in downtown Bellaire has been a Northern Michigan favorite for almost a decade now. And it all began with a little girl who loved to bake.

“It went from mud pies to my Easy-Bake Oven, then doing the real thing. And once I got a decorator bag in my hand, that was all she wrote. I fell in love right then,” said Ruthann Walosin-Dexter, the owner of the bakery.

Ruthann began baking and decorating cookies as a hobby from her home. It started out small, but today, Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery and Coffeehouse has grown into something much bigger.

Advertisement

“We were offered a storefront and I’m like, oh, I don’t know. And then when we came in, we fell in love with that little corner back there. And so, we started with that. We didn’t even have two nickels to rub together. And then we’ve been back there for almost eight years, and I have always had my eyeballs on the front of this building, but it wasn’t available to me. And then when it became available, it was like, oh, yes!” said Ruthann.

Within the last few months, Ruthann’s Bakery has now expanded into a much bigger storefront. It’s a dream come true for her to not only expand her business, but also offer a welcoming atmosphere for the community to enjoy.

“This place totally fulfilled that. This is pretty much a picture of what was up here, and I just had the opportunity to fulfill it. And that was my thing, was to make it comfy and cozy. I wanted it to make you feel like you were walking into somebody’s home. This is - I’m in love with this spot. I am living my dream. I am,” Ruthann said.

When you come into Ruthann’s Bakery, you’re getting the very best. Which includes her very own buttercream frosting. A recipe she spent perfecting since 1986.

Advertisement

I like inventing. I like to create recipes and different foods and bettering things. I’m not a mediocre girl. It’s either the best or I don’t do it. And I think, too, in order to decorate things, you have to bake them. And I love to decorate. It’s my passion. It’s my wanting to be the best. So, when you come in here, you have to be pleased. It has to be, that was amazing! Not, it’s okay, you know, it has to be the best,” Ruthann said.

Ruthann’s success and recent expansion of her bakery is a reminder that if you work hard, you can achieve anything you put your mind to.

“You know, you look around and you’re like, wow, we made this happen. And it did. And it didn’t matter about my age or my financial situation or anything. You know, if you want something bad enough and you have the passion and the patience, because it took a while - follow that dream,” said Ruthann.

Ruthann tells me she’d love to expand her store locations in the future, but right now they’re content right here in northern Michigan, where it all began.

Advertisement

Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery & Coffeehouse opens new expansion in Bellaire part 2







