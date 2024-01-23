Peninsula Housing sells first affordable home in Northport

LEELANAU COUNTY — Peninsula Housing sold its first affordable home in Northport to the Kehl family.

The ownership of the land and home are separated in order to keep the house purchase available for anyone making the median income or lower. The land is owned by Peninsula Housing and leased to the homeowner, ensuring that the house will remain affordable even to future buyers.

“We can continue to do these projects around the county, we can help alleviate the growing problem in the county of people working here but can’t afford to live here. And that’s that’s really devastating to communities when all of the workers have to live someplace else,” said Larry Mawby, president of Peninsula Housing.

Peninsula Housing is still working on making more houses affordable in the region.

