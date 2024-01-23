Fresh Coast Beer Works Microbrewery and UBrew Homebrew Supply are a two for one special in Traverse City.

UBrew Homebrew Supply was founded in 2016 by Aaron Spangler and Chuck Green that eventually grew into the operating microbrewery they have today, Fresh Coast Beer Works.

Fresh Coast Beer Works has a full line up of beer in a unique atmosphere with flavors always changing. If you’re wanting to have some for at home, the brewery is able to give you their recipe and ingredients with their UBrew HomeBrew Supply.

The microbrewery has live music every Friday from 7pm to 10pm along with their delicious plates that you can try anytime throughout the week.

Fresh Coast Beer Works is open from 12pm to 10pm throughout the week and open until 11pm on the weekends.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Fresh Coast Beer Works seeing how their brewing process works.

On The Road: Fresh brewed beer at Fresh Coast Beer Works 6:45



