Northern Michigan Policy Conference shows focus on the region, local leaders say

Local leaders say Northern Michigan is getting some of the attention it deserves from lawmakers statewide following a successful Northern Michigan Policy Conference.

Hundreds of attendees packed into a convention hall at the Grand Traverse Resort Friday to discuss the issues most impacting Northern Michigan and for non-local legislators to reassure area business leaders that their needs aren’t being ignored.

“It’s really Northern Michigan’s opportunity to speak with one voice as it relates to policy and political issues,” said Warren Call, president of Traverse Connect.

Speakers included Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, House Speaker Joe Tate and most Northern Michigan lawmakers. Officials put forth a message of support for the region, saying it shouldn’t be ignored just because populations are less densely packed than more urban areas of Michigan.

“Together we’re building and investing in northern Michigan’s hustling small businesses, strong families and ambitious entrepreneurs,” Whitmer said in her speech. “We’re helping people plant roots that can last the test of time.”

Caitlyn Stark, president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, said that the conference shows alignment on the issues facing the region, leaving her optimistic for the future of Northern Michigan.

“We’re at a tipping point. Northern Michigan has been behind the barrier for an extended period of time, but now that we’re seeing this population growth, it goes to show the need is critical here and it’s here now,” she said. Stark added that familiarizing legislators with the specific priorities of the region helps strengthen relationships that translate into political progress.

“Not all rural communities have those types of relationships, but that policy conference goes to show that the relationships exist, they’re intimate, they’re professional and personal. And that’s the difference between getting things on the boiler plate and being on the menu,” she said.

Stark said state officials and lawmakers from both parties were aware of some of the biggest issues impacting the region, namely housing and childcare accessibility.

Whitmer singled out these topics in her remarks, saying the state has met its goal of opening or expanding 1,000 childcare programs throughout the state in 2023. She also touched on housing, saying that ensuring access to affordable lodging would even further spur growth in the region.

“People want to live in a neighborhood where they feel safe and welcomed,” Whitmer said. “Last year, we made record bipartisan investments to build thousands of affordable housing units across this region — refreshing main streets and turning blighted properties into something new. This is critical, I know in this part of our state especially.”'

Call said he expected Northern Michigan to continue attracting new residents, spurred by remote work possibilities and the vibrant communities found throughout the area.

“I think we’re going to continue to see population growth, we’re going to continue to see business investment. And I hope we see that across the state, but I think we’re in a stronger position compared to some places of the state,” he said. “I think the future of Michigan is increasingly Northern Michigan.”