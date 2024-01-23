Mother opens ranch life store in McBain with 3-year-old daughter after husband loses battle with cancer

MCBAIN — Rachel Gernaat and her 3-year-old daughter, Blaire, are opening a brand-new store in McBain called Redbird Mercantile.

“Redbird is the symbol of renewal, rebirth or the beginning of a new cycle of positivity amidst the troubles we experience in our life. A sign that God is with you,” said Gernaat.

It’s a dream that her and her family have always had for her.

“To be able to do something like this has been just huge and such a blessing in our lives,” said Gernaat. “My family has been a tremendous help. The have been here day in and day out.”

The store started off online, and Gernaat took her daughter to any events where they sold their items.

“A lot of people want to shop online, but they want to try stuff on, and they want to see it in person,” said Gernaat.

But she always knew that she wanted to open a storefront.

“Bringing that into the community where people can come in and try to phone in and see the quality of our products, because I do, I try very hard to find a good quality that will last,” she said.

Her husband Justin also supported her dream, but just two years ago he fought his battle with stage four colon cancer and passed away at the age of 30.

“We have a 3-year-old daughter. My husband passed away two years ago, and it’s been. It’s been a huge adjustment for us. We were part of the farm with this family and that was a huge part of our life. And we loved it. We did everything on the farm together,” said Gernaat.

And now, she is taking the love that her and Justin had for the farm, and she’s opening a ranch farm life store!

“We’ll have men’s women’s kids, clothing and footwear. We’re bringing in new line of boots, actually a couple different ones, but and then we’ll have horse tack as well as home decor,” said Gernaat.

One that she hopes will not be will not only be a place that she can see her daughter grow,

“Any of the markets we’ve done, rodeos, barrel races, anything that we’ve gone to in the past year, she’s been right by my side. So that’s been I love that. I love that we have that in our lives to be able to spend that time together,” she said.

But one where people who are going through any walk of life can come into and help clear their mind.

“I think that when my husband passed away, something that I turn to a lot was just going to the store, even if I didn’t buy anything, was just glancing around, you know, window shopping. But then I would make some connections to when I was there and talk, you know, and that just kind of helped me to just get out of the house. And whether your journey is, you know, losing someone or you’re just struggling with day-to-day life is just being able to come in somewhere,” said Gernaat.

