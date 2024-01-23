Mio man arrested for sexually assaulting a child, state police say

Codee Harvest Johnson (Derrick Carroll)

ALPENA COUNTY - Michigan State Police said Tuesday that a Mio man has been arrested for sexual assault of a child under 13.

In May 2023, the Alpena Police Department turned a case over to the Michigan State Police Alpena Post that occurred outside their jurisdiction.

The case involved an alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 at a hotel on M-32 in Alpena Township in April 2023, troopers said.

Advertisement

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being authorized for 19-year-old Codee Harvest Johnson from Mio, troopers said.

Johnson was arrested and lodged in the Alpena Count Jail. He was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13).



