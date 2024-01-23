MDOT: 15-minute closures for Charlevoix bascule bridge scheduled for Jan. 24 and 25

GAYLORD — Charlevoix bascule bridge will be closed to US-31 traffic for 15-minute time periods between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 24 and 25.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, these closures are happening to replace the bridge’s tread and track components. This is part of a project that began in late October. The project includes work on the bridge railings, electrical components, joints, curbs and gutters.

MDOT said that these intermittent closures could happen for as many as 12 separate nights during the project, but the exact schedule of the closures has not been determined.

They said that most of the time the bridge will have one lane of traffic open in each direction, and there will be no detour required for the intermittent closures.