Law enforcement rescues man who fell through Grand Traverse Co. lake while walking dog

TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies say they were able to rescue a man who fell through the ice in East Bay Township.

They say this is the second ice rescue within a week, and both involved people walking their dogs on the ice.

Deputies say a man and woman walking their dogs on Rennie Lake fell through on Jan. 21 around 2:15 p.m. The woman was able to pull herself out and call for help.

Two deputies and an MSP trooper fell through the ice while trying to get the man out. They were eventually able to rescue him using an inflatable raft.

The man and at least one deputy were taken to the hospital.

Deputies want to remind people that poor conditions have created less ice this year, especially as temperatures warm up this week.