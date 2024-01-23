Habitual offender accused of sexually assaulting a child has bond set at $1M cash

Shane Carl Gonyon (Derrick Carroll)

BENZIE COUNTY — Michigan State Police say an Honor man was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a child.

Troopers received a tip about the assaults that allegedly happened between December 2023 and January 2024. After interviewing the victim, an arrest warrant was authorized for Shane Carl Gonyon.

Gonyon was charged with one count criminal sexual conduct – first degree, one count criminal sexual conduct – second degree, and habitual offender – fourth offense. His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash.