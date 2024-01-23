Grand Traverse Pie Company celebrates National Pie Day by handing out free slices with every purchase

TRAVERSE CITY — Customers stopping into Grand Traverse Pie Company had the chance to pick up a sweet treat on Tuesday.

To celebrate National Pie Day, the business was serving up a free slice of pie with any purchase all day.

The pie is made from local ingredients and the pie company said it’s a great way to support Michigan agriculture.

They said they’re honored to welcome people, locally or not, to have a gathering space in the community.

“I’ve been here 17 years and this is a heartwarming place to be. It’s amazing. I really love this place because we’re family. We treat each other like family. It’s sweet to see them eating our pie and having a great relationship over food. that’s pretty special,” Heather Bailey, the general manager for Grand Traverse Pie Company, said.

Even if you missed that free slice on Tuesday, they’ll be doing free pie on March 14 to celebrate the other pie day.