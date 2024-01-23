Freedom Space Technologies has new contract to support the United States Space Force

TRAVERSE CITY — Atlas Space Force Operations in Traverse City has announced that their subsidiary, Freedom Space Technologies, has a new Forge C2 contract to support the United States Space Force.

The program will go towards building on the governments’ current software and evolving it for a missile warning baseline in Colorado Springs.

These new capabilities include flight dynamics, orbital services and mission management.

“Freedom Space was purpose built is a purpose built company. It is going to allow us to continue the growth of Atlas Space Operations, we’re very deliberate in our approach to to working with Space Force; the network and the software that Atlas Space Operations has already done, and that’s giving them additional capacity and resilience for the future,” T.I. Weintraub, the president and CEO of Freedom Space Technologies, said.

Phase One of the contract began in late 2023 and will continue for a 16-month period.