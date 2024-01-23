Excellence in Education: Mark Boon from Ludington Area School District

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Mark Boon from Ludington Area School District. Congratulations, Mark.

Mark Boon has worked at the Ludington Area School District for over 50 years. He’s been a teacher, a counselor, he has run the resource center. Whatever capacity Mark is needed at the Ludington Area School District, Mark is there. I don’t think Mark’s ever missed a day of work.

Q: What keeps you going? What keeps you doing it?

A: I think probably what keeps me going is to see those kids that have been successful. Some will come back to you and say, “You know, you never let me down. You guys never gave up on me.”

Mark from Ludington Area School District receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.