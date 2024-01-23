Coke plant in Ontario says low risk of spill in St. Marys River after part of plant collapsed

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario Algoma Steel Group Inc. says they believe there was no contamination in the St. Marys River after part of their coke-making plant collapsed.

Coking plants heat coal to remove impurities, resulting in coke. The process often involves liquid products like water, tar and crude light oil.

Algoma says the water-related release was fully contained by the evening of Jan. 20 after the collapse earlier that day. Because of the quick containment, they believe any risk of spillage into the St. Marys River is low.

Blast furnace operations were temporarily suspended while the site was secured, but complications have kept Algoma from being able to restart the furnace.

The company says they’ve been in contact with regulatory authorities, union leadership and local stakeholders including Indigenous communities.