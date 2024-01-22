Traverse City Curling Club hosting Mixed Doubles National Championship in February

TRAVERSE CITY — A major competition is making its way to Traverse City at the end of February.

It’s the Mixed Doubles National Championship, and it’s being hosted by the Traverse City Curling Club.

The competition will feature 16 teams split into two pools of eight competing against each other. The six teams that come out on top will then head to an elimination playoff round. The winner of that will be heading to Sweden to compete in the World Mixed Doubles Championship in April.

“Living here, it’s not often that we have access to the highest level of competition. And so to be able to have elite athletes in an Olympic sport come fly around from around the country to compete here is just an opportunity that for a front row seat to action that we just don’t always get,” Kate Sterken, the executive director for the TC Curling Center, said.

The national championship in Traverse City goes from Feb. 27 to March 3.

If you would like to buy tickets for the event or learn more about it, click here.