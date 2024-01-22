Snowmobiler seriously injured after being hit by vehicle while crossing M-55, state police say

WEXFORD COUNTY — On Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were called to serious injury crash on M-55 Highway near S 35 RD in Cherry Grove Township.

A 28-year-old woman from Indiana was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the snowmobile she was riding was struck by a Buick Enclave as she attempted to cross M-55, troopers said.

Witnesses at the scene told troopers a group of snowmobilers were attempting to cross M-55. The lead rider looked both ways and saw a vehicle traveling east at a normal rate of speed, they reported. The rider determined there was enough space and time for him to cross and crossed M-55 onto S 35 RD.

As he was turning around to see if the others made it across or waited for the vehicle to go by, he heard a crash, troopers said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from West Branch, said he was traveling east on M-55, troopers said. He saw the woman on the snowmobile stop and then pull into the path of his vehicle, troopers said. He was unable to avoid the collision, they reported.

The woman was unconscious, and other motorists stopped to help. The woman did not have a pulse and there were signs of a possible head injury, troopers said. The motorists stayed with her until EMS arrived.

Cherry Grove Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the crash scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor at this time, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation.