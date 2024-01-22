John Moolenaar announces 2024 reelection campaign

John Moolenaar

Congressman John Moolenaar on Monday announced he is running for reelection in Michigan’s Second Congressional District.

Moolenaar said he is “honored to serve the people of Michigan and will continue to fight for conservative principles in Washington.”

Moolenaar also said, “In Congress, I will defend our Constitution, preserve American values, secure our border, fight inflation and wasteful spending, address the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party, bring confidence back to our elections and support our troops. I look forward to continuing these efforts, and ask for the opportunity to serve the people of Michigan for another term.”



