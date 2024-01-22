How rain & snowmelt could cost you big

The winter is in full swing here in Northern Michigan with over 2 feet of snow coming down over the past few weeks. When that compiled snow begins to melt away we all feel a bit of relief knowing that spring is on it’s way to add some warmth to the chill.

But that snow melting away and heavy rains may lead to extremely costly repairs unless you are pro-active about upkeep. That is when Foundation Systems of Michigan can save the day (and save you some headaches).

If you or a loved one notice ANY leaking in your basement, it is best to contact the knowledgeable team at Foundation Systems of Michigan before the problem escalates into a costly repair. There are many Do It Yourself options but unfortunately more times than not, these “fixes” cause the problem to expand. Instead of correcting the issue causing the leak, the leak is patched over leading to substantial damages down the road.

With extensive expertise, this team of professionals at Foundation Systems of Michigan will give you peace-of-mind that the work is being done right, the first time. For more information or to schedule a consultation with an expert visit the Foundation Systems of Michigan website.