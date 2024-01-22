Film showcasing Stand Up for Great Lakes crossing Lake Ontario premiering Friday

TRAVERSE CITY — Stand Up for Great Lakes paddled across Lake Ontario last year, which made it their final Great Lake to cross on paddleboards.

Their goal has been, and continues to be, the preservation and education on the beautiful lakes, rivers and streams in Michigan.

Local Emmy award winning videographer Corey Adkins was with them for the majority of their crossings, and is releasing the final part in his series about the 10-year long journey.

Adkins said after being with the team for hundreds of miles on their trips, seeing the end is an emotional ride that he’ll never forget.

“I call this Crossing Ontario the end because it is the end of their goal and Lake Ontario really beat the heck out of these guys and it was a very, very emotional ending to their goal. But did complete their goal and it was incredible to be a part of a lot of this journey,” Corey Adkins, the GLSHS content and communications director, said.

Crossing Ontario premieres Friday at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Bay International Film Festival in Alpena.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.