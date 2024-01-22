Deputies say a 19-year-old from East Bay Township has been arrested for possession of stolen property

EAST BAY TOWNSHIP — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 19-year-old man after finding out that he was in possession of a set of stolen skis.

On Jan. 20, deputies were sent to an East Bay Township business after employees suspected a man had a stolen set of skis. Deputies said that earlier in the day, the businesses was asked by an 18-year-old to be on the look out for his skis that were stolen from Mt. Holiday before giving them a very specific description of the stolen skis.

The employees said that not long after be contacted by the 18-year-old, a man entered the business and requested assistance in adjusting a set a skis that fit the description of the ones reported stolen.

Advertisement

Deputies said that the information given to them at the scene made them believe that the 19-year-old was in possession of the stolen skis. They then arrested him for possession of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said that he is also in jail for an unrelated Grand Traverse County felony warrant.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation remains open.