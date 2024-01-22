Cherry Grove Fire and Rescue says they see in increase in fires during the winter, here’s how you can prevent them

Cherry Grove Fire and Rescue says they see in increase in fires during the winter, heres how you can prevent them

GREEN TOWNSHIP — The winter season brings with it a higher risk of fires, that can be caused by numerous different things in the home.

Checking your fire alarms is a good way to start keeping your home safe. But if your fire alarm has fresh batteries, here are other things you can check on.

The Cherry Grove Fire Department says that clearing out dryer vents and chimneys from debris can help reduce fire risk in homes.

Firefighter Kyle Baker says that a house fire can change someone’s life in a devastating way.

“Everybody says ‘it won’t happen to me’. We go on fires all the time. Dryer fires, chimney fires, we just had a chimney fire last night, so it does happen,” said Baker.

Portable heaters are also something to be mindful of, as they can cause electrical shortages and spark fires.