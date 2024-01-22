Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula goes over making their unique ice wines

One of many things Northern Michigan is loved for is the array of vineyards and wineries to explore. But something that makes wine from Michigan unique compared to wine from other states, is the opportunity to make ice wine during the winter months.

Grapes for ice wine can only be harvested during specific temperatures and conditions. Once harvested, the grapes are pressed into wine that same day. Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula for their ice wine harvest day to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into crafting this beloved Northern Michigan cocktail.

Check out the Ice Wine Festival Jan. 27 at Chateau Chantal to get your own taste of the delicious ice wine!

Schedule of events:

11 AM – 5 PM: Our Tasting Room will be open to the public for wine and ice wine tasting – including an ice sculpture luge! Enjoy our indoor fireplaces, outdoor firepits, S’mores-making kits, and spiked hot cocoa all day!

Ice Wine Festival Activities • Ice Wine vineyard tour at 1 PM (dress warm) • Earn special wine discounts by testing your snowball accuracy, with our winemaker as the target! • Ice wine production and cellar tour at 3 PM (indoors) • Outdoor fire pits and s’more kits • Explore the Founder’s Trail (bring your snowshoes)

Fire & Ice Wine Dinner – Saturday, January 27, 6 PM Enjoy a unique, multi-course dinner prepared in-house by Executive Chef, Chris Mushall, expertly paired with a selection of Chateau Chantal Ice Wines.