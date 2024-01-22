Biggby Coffee starts ‘Pay it Forward’ program to help people going hungry in the community

TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a new way to help out those who may be going hungry in the community.

Biggby in Traverse City started a Pay it Forward Program to feed the local homeless population. You can order in person or online for any person in need that comes into their division or Munson locations.

Franchise owner MaryAnne Macintosh said it’s all about being able to help your neighbor.

“If you can, help. If you can’t, that’s okay. You know, I just think that if someone needs something that we should be willing to give it. They can actually come sit and have a meal in a warm place and we don’t kick them out because they have no place to go,” Macintosh said.

You can call your local Biggby to learn more about how you can help.