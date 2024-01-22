$4.7 million winning lottery ticket sold in Cadillac

LANSING – Someone in Michigan is a millionaire after winning the $4.37 million Lotto 47 jackpot on Saturday night.

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 08-23-26-31-36-40. The winning ticket was bought at Amvets Post 110, located at 127 West Cass Street in Cadillac.

This is the first time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year.

The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.