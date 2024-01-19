Whitmer says abortion rights are still at stake in 2024

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with 9&10 News to reflect on the first year of Democratic control in Lansing in four decades as the 2024 election season quickly approaches.

Whitmer talked at the Traverse City Commission on Aging to highlight the repeal of the tax on pension earnings, often referred to as the “retirement tax.”

“I thought it was shameful that the tax came out of the blue and pulled the rug out from under people and I’m really proud we were able to eliminate it,” she said. The policy was put into place by former Gov. Rick Snyder and Republican lawmakers in 2011 and repealed shortly after Democrats took control of the Legislature in 2023.

Several other tax reforms will go into place this year, including an expansion of the earned income tax credit. Whitmer encouraged anyone looking to learn more about their tax options to call 211.

Last year, some of Michigan’s tax dollars went toward the state’s newly implemented free school meal program which has provided breakfast and lunch to all public school students regardless of income. Whitmer said the policy helps students focus on school and not where their next meal may come from, while also saving money for parents.

“There are a lot of good things that we’ve been able to do,” she said. “Of course, there’s always more good work to do, and wherever I can find bipartisanship I’m always looking to do that — because I think Michigan’s issues and things we’ve got to confront impact all of us and we all got to be a part of the solution.”

Whitmer previewed her annual State of the State address, which will be held in Lansing next week to detail her policy priorities for the coming year.

“Making sure that we’re doing everything to improve affordable housing and protect fundamental rights like the right to choose, which we’ve protected in Michigan but still is very much precarious based on what happens in this upcoming presidential election,” she said.

Whitmer continued to highlight abortion rights a year and a half after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, saying that fights over the issue are far from over.

“Since then, people in our state have spoken loud and clear that they expect this right to be available,” she said. “Fundamental rights for women are very much going to be at stake in this upcoming presidential election when we’ve got candidates on one side, unfortunately, who want to sign national bans that will undo all the work that we’ve done here in Michigan.”

Michigan Democrats were likely buoyed in 2022 by Proposal Three, a ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Whitmer said that similar initiatives have proven successful even in conservative states, voters have made their support for abortion rights apparent.

“People have been speaking loud and clear from Kansas, a much more conservative state,” she said, “to Kentucky, to Ohio. I think leaders need to listen to the people that they serve, and right now in this country, one in three women does not have that fundamental right.”

Whitmer said she expected the issue to continue to mobilize voters and that the fight may not be over in Michigan as anti-abortion groups continue to rally against access to the procedure.

“I wish I could say we’re done and we’ve secured this and we can focus our energies elsewhere, but it still is very much in flux,” she said.

Last year, Democrats passed a series of bills known as the Reproductive Health Act, a legislative package that removed several barriers to abortion access in the state, including allowing university healthcare offices to refer students to abortion services and repealing a defunct 1931 ban on the procedure.

On the 2024 election, Whitmer was optimistic that Democrats would prevail despite low approval ratings for President Joe Biden.

“We’ve got to stay focused on how do we make people’s lives better — lowering costs growing the economy, and I know that those are values that are shared with President Biden,” she said. “All that being said, Michigan is always in play. And it’s not going to be a surprise to anyone that we’re going to get inundated and I would encourage anyone on the ballot at any time in the state to listen to the people and to stay focused on what’s going to make people’s lives better.”