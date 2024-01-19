What you need to know about the Northern Michigan Policy Conference

The Northern Michigan Policy Conference is taking place today. It features several Michigan leaders and a forum for candidates in the 2024 U.S. Senate race.

Confirmed for the Grand Traverse Resort event are candidates Hill Harper, Michael Hoover, Peter Meijer and Nikki Snyder. Candidates James Craig, Mike Rogers and incumbent Elissa Slotkin were invited and had not confirmed attendance.

The candidate forum will be live on Local 32 and VUit from 3:30-5 p.m. and available at 9and10news.com after the event.

Advertisement

The Northern Michigan Policy Conference is a regional economic development conference sponsored by the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, comprised of 16 chambers and more than 7,000 member businesses in Northern Michigan.

This is the sixth year of the conference.

Coverage of the event will be featured on 9&10 News and at 9and10news.com.