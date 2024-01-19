Watch the full U.S. Senate candidate forum from the Northern Michigan Policy Conference part 1

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The 6th Annual Northern Michigan Policy Conference took place Friday at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

And part of this conference was a forum for candidates competing for the soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

Candidates from both parties said they are focusing on the problems people in Michigan go through, not what is going on at the capitol.

There are five Democrats competing for their party’s nomination and 12 Republicans running.

Michigan’s U.S. Senate Primary election will be held on Aug. 6.