Traverse City Native Jack Kernan takes the stage with U of M Acapella Group at the City Opera House

Traverse City native Jack Kernan found his love for singing and performing right here in Northern Michigan.

“You know, we always had music class in elementary school, and I always loved singing. My parents would sing to me. And then in middle school, you know, we had to choose like a music. And I was like, Yeah, singing, of course. And then my sister did theater in like fifth grade. And I was like, that sounds cool. I’ll try that. And then I did some stuff at the Playhouse, which eventually got me into doing stuff at Central and just kind of kept doing. I went to Interlochen too, over the summer for theater, and I got really to theater,” said University of Michigan student, Jack Kernan.

Heading into college, Jack knew he couldn’t leave his passion for singing behind.

“I kind of knew that’s the stuff that I kind of enjoyed. So, you know, going to college, I wanted to continue doing that stuff, especially because I’m studying robotics. So, I’m not like, you know, studying music, right? So, I still want to find a place to do that kind of stuff. I love singing. It’s just, you know, part of me. And so, you know, going to school, that’s what I wanted to do,” said Kernan.

He may not be studying music, but Jack found his creative outlet in the U of M Glee Club and a nine-man a cappella group, The Friars.

“We’re the oldest a cappella group on campus, were very rooted in kind of the classic, you know, doo wop and a lot of that stuff. So, we have some classic Friar songs that are a little less like modern stuff, but we do kind of sing every semester, just we pick the music, so we kind of do what we like, which can be modern stuff. So, our sets every semester kind of vary in terms of the kind of music we sing,” said Jack.

And on Friday, Jack is proud to bring the a cappella group to his hometown for a special performance.

“I love showing people around, I mean, like, yeah, because I love Traverse City, you know, I grew up here. It’s one of my favorite places to be in. So just getting to share that with people and just share the beauty of the city is always great,” Jack said.

Jack said his favorite part about the group is the way all of the individual voices combine to form into a single unit.

“You know, when you’re on stage with a ton of other people and you’re all doing the same thing, there’s just something so like, magical about that. You’re all just a part of the same thing. You’re all doing this like you’re all working together, especially with the Glee Club when you hear recording of the Glee Club. Like, it is just this one huge, big sound that is just a collective of everyone. You know, you don’t ever hear, like, individual voices. It’s just this, like, whole mass of people. And it’s like, you know, sure, I could probably just drop out and stop singing and it wouldn’t change the sound at all. There’s something so cool that just like, you know, everyone is working together to create this and it’s just I know it’s fulfilling,” Kernan said.

The Friars take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at the City Opera House. From beatboxing to pure acapella, the setlist has something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re a little silly. We just mess around. It’s not very like, yes, it is serious when it comes time to sing. But we’re not always just purely just one song to the next. Like we do funny intros, and we always wear silly socks, so it’s very goofy,” said Jack.

Next weekend, Jack is back in town again, this time with the University of Michigan Glee Club, which also includes the Friars.

To get tickets to The Friars show click here.

To get tickets to the Glee Club performances next weekend in Traverse City and Charlevoix, click here.



