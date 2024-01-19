The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa can help keep you warm with fun activities and attractions all winter long.

The resort has four brand new igloos this winter for an outdoor elevated dining experience at the Clubhouse. Dinning is available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for your party of 4 or even up to 8 people!

Other dinning options include a trip to Aerie Restaurant & Lounge with happy hour, new weekly features, and more.

Some fun attractions at the resort this winter include golfing at the Clubhouse with two TrackMan simulators. If golfing isn’t your thing you can take a trip to The Den with bowling, axe throwing, and more.

After a long day of cold temperatures, the resort can warm things up with their Winter Wellness Weeks with spa treatments available through January 31st.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the resort getting all of the details.

On The Road: Winter getaway at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa-6:45