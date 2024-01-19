Local bars cashing in on Lions winning season

TRAVERSE CITY — The Lions aren’t the only ones having a good year, Northern Michigan bars have also been getting a boost during Detroit’s winning season.

It’s ‘Lions Fever’ at The Pub in Traverse City. They’ve been having watch parties, regularly.

General Manager, Josh Kuehne said they’ve been cashing in on the Lions, bringing lots of foot traffic into the pub and sometimes it’s standing room only.

“We all have that same common goal and that, you know, we want to see our team win. So, you know, just being able to have a spot where everyone in the town knows that they can go out, you know, they can watch the game. They know they’re going to have a great time. It’s just been really special,” said Kuehne.

He said a lot of diehard fans like to come out and share the enthusiasm with others who are passionate about the lions.

“Sometimes during some of those games, you know, there’s still that little seed of doubt in the back of a lot of our minds, like, man, is it the same old lions that are coming back? but then they just keep, you know, proving time and time again every game that they’re just that that they’re the real deal this year. Super exciting for sure,” said Kuehne.

Kuehne also said there will be another watch party this weekend at 3pm on Sunday.