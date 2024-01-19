Hickory Hills and Munson Healthcare team up to keep kids safe this winter

TRAVERSE CITY — Friday was Hickory Hills ski area’s opening day, and they’re making sure the younger crowd stays safe.

They’ve partnered with Munson to give out free winter youth helmets on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manager Cindy Anderson says it’s a great way to make sure kids have safe and affordable access to winter activities. While Hickory Hills is just for skiing, it’s also a great opportunity for kids to get a sledding helmet.

This is the third year the two organizations have given away free helmets.