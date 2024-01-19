Fan Zone Collectables in Cadillac busy filling orders for jerseys ahead of the big Lions game

CADILLAC — A local shop in Cadillac has been busy filling orders ahead of the big Lions game.

The owner of Fan Zone Collectables Daniel Gingrich tells us the most popular jerseys that people are looking for right now are Sam Laporta and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Laporta set the new NFL record for most catches by a rookie tight end at 82 while Gibbs is only the third rookie in franchise history to have 1,000 plus scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in a season, joining both Barry Sanders and Billy Sims.

Behind the rookies are Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“The hardest part about that has been obtaining them because the excitement about the Lions isn’t just focused on Michigan. It seems to be nationwide. I mean, everybody’s really seeing what they’re building and kneecap biting Dan Campbell that everybody laughed at in the beginning isn’t a joke anymore,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich said that he was in attendance for the games against the Rams where the stadium broke a record for loudness with 133.6 decibels.