Traverse City Downtown Development Authority Board approves hiring third-party to find new CEO

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority board has decided to hire a third party to find the organization’s next leader.

At a meeting on Thursday, the board tabled any decisions on having current CEO Jean Derenzy serve month to month after her contract ends after Derenzy opted to not renew her contract.

The board also decided to hold off on a decision over Derenzy’s compensation for her remaining time.

They haven’t set any dates as to when they’ll revisit those issues.

However, they did approve the use of a hiring firm to find a new CEO after Derenzy’s contract ends in March.

“We’re so sorry to be seeing you go. You’ve just been you’ve played such an instrumental role in the DDA and all of our work, and you just have such expertise and you’ve been such a wonderful representative of our work to the broader community,” Michael Brodsky, a Traverse City DDA board member, said.

The board expects the hiring process for a new CEO to take up to five months.