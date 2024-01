Jack’s Italian Bakery is where you can get all of your Italian inspired baked goods in Big Rapids.

The family-owned bakery has everything from pepperoni rolls, pizza, strudel, brownies, and more.

Jack’s Italian Bakery is committed to their local community by giving back fresh goods with their Pay It Forward menu and free birthday cake kits for kids.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the bakery hearing more.

On The Road: Pepperoni rolls and baked goods at Jack's Italian Bakery-6:45