Northern Michigan Superintendents share factors that goes into calling snow days

CADILLAC — With all the heavy snowfall and cold temperatures, lots of school districts have had to make the difficult call to close over that last week and a half.

It’s the job of the superintendent to weigh the decision between losing critical learning time or keeping kids safe.

Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Timothy Hejnal said his decision starts with getting input from his director of transportation.

“I know that I am disrupting the families of 1,200 students and the plans that the parents have for the day and potentially their workday,” said Hejnal.

He also gets information from the Missaukee County Road Commission, the National Weather Service out of Gaylord and by talking to other superintendents at nearby districts.

Hejnal also surveys the roads himself.

“If we’re unable to make a decision the night before, then I will get up and be out driving in it about 4 or 4:30 a.m. We have buses that leave in the morning at about 5:45, so our decision needs to be made by 5:30 in order to communicate it,” said Hejnal.

Hejnal said it’s not just the bad roads they look out for but also extreme cold temperatures.

“We know that children walking to their homes, any exposure of skin for any length of time at certain temperatures can be harmful,” said Hejnal.

He said because the windchill needs to be at 20 below or lower, which it never reached, they did not cancel school this week.

Over in Mesick, Superintendent Jack Ledford of Mesick Consolidated Schools agreed that making the decision to call off classes is difficult to make.

“It’s almost like a basketball referee. Half the people applaud, and the other half don’t think it’s such a good idea. But we in the end, we really want our kids to be safe and we don’t take this lightly,” Ledford said.

Ledford said he understands when some don’t feel a school closure is warranted but they are in constant communication with the Wexford County Road Commission to gauge how bad the conditions are.

They also rely heavily on input from their veteran bus drivers who are very knowledgeable about their roads.

“We have a very large district, too. And so, it can be bad at one end of the district and not so bad at another end of the district. So, we have to take that into account as well,” said Ledford.

Lake City senior Alie Bisballe said it’s always a welcome surprise.

“When you wake up and see the text and you’re just like, I get to go back to bed,” said Bisballe.

The state allows districts to have six days a year for weather related closures, with the option to apply for three more if needed.