New study from Traverse City Tourism reveals significant amount of growth

TRAVESRE CITY — A new study from Traverse City Tourism was released on Thursday that shows that the Northern Michigan city experienced a pretty significant amount of growth in 2022 compared to previous years.

In fact, in 2022, Traverse City Tourism added $1.4 billion to the economy, which is a $1 million increase from 2021.

It also shows an 11% increase in visitors and a 5.9% increase in local jobs.

Traverse City Tourism president and CEO Travor Tkach said it’s not just the summer months that make it count.

“Obviously, we’re very well known for our summer product, but all four seasons are spectacular. And so giving visitors a full portfolio of opportunity all 12 months out of the year is very important for us,” Tkach said.

Tkach also attributes their success to the Pure Michigan Campaign.