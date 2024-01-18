MPSC chair says siting reforms will retain local input and advance clean energy targets





The head of Michigan’s utility regulator is pushing back against claims that new energy policy will trample local approval of large-scale solar and wind projects.

Dan Scripps, chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission, said that the policies would better balance the input of land owners, local governments and statewide clean energy goals while making sure all relevant parties have a seat at the table.

Under the legislation, which was signed into law last year by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, approval for projects would still need to first be considered by local authorities. Scripps said in an interview that the Commission would intervene in approval when projects are considered “important to the state’s overall energy mix,” following a decision that land owners and developers would want to appeal.

Another piece of the package requires Michigan utility providers to produce 100% of their energy through renewable sources by 2040, scaling up that requirement with a 50% renewable requirement by 2030 and 60% by 2035.

Scripps said that the policies were about “starting at the local level and ensuring that there’s a local voice all the way through the process, but also providing a state option to make sure that we’re ultimately able to build the resources that we need” to reach clean energy goals.

Supporters of the policies have made it clear that the MPSC will play a prominent role in ensuring providers meet these goals. The newly vested authority of the Commission will allow the state body to overrule the decisions of local boards and commissions that are often able to deny development projects due to concerns of neighboring residents.

The Commission, whose three members are appointed by the sitting governor, has come under greater public scrutiny due to its new role in approving renewable energy projects. Many conservatives and opponents of those policies have said the new approval process removes control from local authorities and places it in the hands of unelected figures.

State Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, said when the legislation was passed that Democrats had “pressed their green boots into the throats of Northern Michigan” and stifled local disapproval of renewable projects.

“The commission has zero incentive to listen to the public, effectively silencing all protest to wind and solar projects,” Borton said in a statement.

Scripps pushed back on claims by many conservatives that the renewable project siting changes are overly oppressive, saying that the process includes significantly more local input than other areas the Commission has authority over — the body has held power over fuel pipelines and high voltage transmission lines since 1929 and 1990 respectively. The Commission also was granted power over carbon dioxide pipelines in 2014.

“This goes way beyond anything that we have in terms of ensuring that local governments have a seat at the table all the way through the process,” he said. “They actually have their participation funded by developers — that’s not true in any other energy infrastructure.”

Scripps said that the process would still need to start at the local level and first be considered by those authorities, while approval over other project types can come straight from the Commission. He also pointed out that the Commission’s renewable siting authority doesn’t include eminent domain or condemnation powers, meaning that individual land owners can decide whether or not to provide their land for developers without fear of their land being repossessed.

Much of the debate has centered on the term “local control,” a phrase that has been utilized in Michigan politics as conservatives and liberals debate the role of the state government in local policy decisions.

Republicans say that authorities like those granted to the MPSC dilute the power of those local residents, while Democrats have pointed to “Death Star” laws passed by Republican lawmakers which supersede local decisions on labor conditions and the minimum wage.

Scripps said that the legislation struck a fair balance between the involved parties and preserved local input throughout the consideration process.

“I think the local government is really important and the role of local communities to have a say in the process is important. And I think the legislation ultimately requires these conversations to start at the local level, and, if they do get to the Commission, guarantees that the local units of government and surrounding landowners have the ability to participate directly,” he said. Local authorities and neighboring residents are able to submit a list of their concerns to the Commission.

“There’s a range of considerations,” he said, “that go well beyond what we’ve done in the past for other critical energy infrastructure.” Still, the Commission would have the ultimate decision on projects brought to their level.

Some on the left have co-opted the “local control” argument against conservatives, saying a basic form of local control is a land owner deciding what to do with their property — including leasing it to utility companies looking to install large-scale solar or wind projects without the interference of authorities.

Peter Sinclair, a Northern Michigan videographer and environmental activist, said after the bills were passed that he felt conservative opposition was more informed by protecting fossil fuel usage than any genuine principle of preserving local control.

“Farmers who have lived in an area for four or five generations suddenly find themselves unable to use their own land because they’ve been outnumbered by newcomers or even by outsiders,” he said, referring to often contentious local meetings where he says fossil fuel interests can effectively drum up opposition to renewable projects. “People who don’t even live in the community who have exerted pressure on these boards and made these exclusionary ordinances.”

While many newly passed Michigan laws will take effect on Feb. 13, authority over large-scale solar and wind projects won’t fall under the MPSC until November.