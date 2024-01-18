Michigan Secretary of State calls on U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Donald Trump’s eligibility to serve as president

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Donald Trump’s eligibility to serve as president under the 14th Amendment.

Benson said the high court needs to make a clear and quick decision on the former president’s eligibility because people need to be able to vote in the upcoming Presidential Primary Election with confidence that this issue has been resolved.

“Our Constitution is clear – it is the responsibility of the U.S. Supreme Court to provide the certainty voters and election administrators need in this case without delay,” Benson said. “The American people need to be able to cast ballots in the upcoming presidential primary with confidence that this matter has been resolved.”

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in December that the former president will appear on the ballot for the state’s republican presidential primary next month unless the U.S. Supreme Court rules otherwise.