Mason Co. man arrested in 2023 death that led to discovery of enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Michael Thomas Chick II

MASON COUNTY — During the early morning hours of March 25, 2023, Mason County deputies were called to a residence in the 9600 block of North US31 regarding a male not breathing.

The person, Matthew Day, 41, from Manistee, died not long after, deputies said.

At the scene that night, deputies found 56.8 grams of what would later be proven to be pure fentanyl, as well as other evidence related to drug dealing and firearms. Since that time, MCSO deputies and detectives, along with SSCENT detectives, have been investigating the death.

Investigators determined the amount of fentanyl seized that night was enough to kill several thousand people and the amount recovered was pure and had not been mixed with any other substances.

On Jan. 16, 2024, a six-count warrant was issued for Michael Thomas Chick II, 43, from Grant Township, deputies said. He is charged with, among others, delivery of a controlled substance causing death, and maintaining a drug house.

Chick was in jail on an unrelated charge at the time of the arrest. He has been arraigned on these latest charges and remains in the Mason County Jail.

Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Grant Township Fire Department, LIFE EMS and detectives with SSCENT, a multi-jurisdictional drug team.