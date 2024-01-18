Man charged with causing Mason Co. Jail inmate to overdose

MASON COUNTY — On Nov. 15 around 6 p.m., Mason County Corrections deputies were notified of a medical emergency in a cell within the Mason County Jail.

Corrections deputies said they immediately began life-saving measures on the inmate, which included CPR and the administration of NARCAN. The inmate was provided further medical treatment by members of the Ludington Fire Department, Ludington PD, MCSO Road Patrol deputies and LIFE EMS.

LIFE EMS then took the man to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, where he made a full recovery, officials said.

MCSO detectives and Road Patrol deputies investigated and concluded that the inmate had ingested fentanyl.

On Jan. 16, MCSO detectives issued a four-count felony warrant for Travis Michael Gale, 31, from Oceana County, on charges of controlled substance delivery/manufacture, furnishing contraband to prisons and more.

Gale was already in the Mason County Jail on an unrelated charge when the latest charges were filed, officials said.