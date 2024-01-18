Interlochen man arrested in overdose death of 59-year-old

James Joseph Smith

BENZIE COUNTY - A 29-year-old Interlochen man has been arrested on charges relating to the death of a 59-year-old man.

On Jan. 4, deputies from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an overdose death at a residence in Colfax Township. A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) were contacted and assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

A suspect was quickly developed through interviews and other investigative resources, deputies said.

The Benzie County Prosecutor’s Office issued a three-count felony warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old James Joseph Smith of Interlochen.

On Jan. 11, Smith was taken into custody near his residence by troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post and lodged at the Benzie County Jail, deputies said.

Smith was arraigned in the 85th District Court on Jan. 12 for the following charges: Delivery of cocaine less than 50 grams, delivery of fentanyl less than 50 grams, using a computer to commit a crime, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The investigation continues, and more charges are expected, deputies said.